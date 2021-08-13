Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 13, 2021

Share Facebook

Rain is back in the forecast for the “dreaded” Friday the 13th! We are nearing the end of our wetter pattern. Admittedly the bigger rains so far have moved across the northern half of Ohio, but late yesterday action started shifting south off to our west, and today we think there is better potential for showers and thunderstorms over central and southern Ohio. We will not rule out action anywhere, but the biggest convection, at least, is trying to move farther south. Rains stay over Ohio through the overnight and through part of tomorrow as well. After sunrise, rains will mostly be limited to areas south of a line from Cleveland to just south of Cincinnati. However, by early afternoon, action should be done everywhere. Thunderstorms over the next 24 hours can produce heavier rains of 1-2 inches or more, but generally, we see showers only do a few hundredths to half an inch. the combined totals from this morning through tomorrow midday will range from half to 2″. The map below shows potential coverage.

We dry down everywhere overnight tomorrow night, and then put together 3 days of sunny, warm and dry weather for Sunday through tuesday. We will have good evaporation and lower humidity levels.

Rain is back for next Wednesday through Friday. Showers are the most likely outcome, but thunderstorms are possible. Rain totals each day will generally be up to half an inch (unless we get some ripping thunderstorms), and 3 day totals will range from half to 1.5″ over 90% of Ohio. The map below shows rain potential next Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend of the 21st and 22nd should swing back dry again, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temps will look to be normal to above normal for next week through the weekend, particularly from Wednesday forward.