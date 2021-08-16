Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 16, 2021

Share Facebook

The remains of “Fred” are making this week’s forecast a little more difficult this morning. We are seeing that moisture surge up across the deep south and it looks like several waves will be moving through Ohio, or at least parts of the state this week. That means we are putting rain chances in the forecast for each day, today through Friday. However, it should be noted that coverage is hit and miss, with some good 18-24 hour holes in between waves too. All told, we look for combined rain totals for the Monday-Friday period to be .25″ to 1″, with coverage at 80%. However, daily coverage will be 50% or less for most days. When not seeing scattered showers, we should turn out at least partly sunny over the state, and could see some very bright patches from time to time. With moisture around, it is a safe call to say humidity levels will be on the rise…and temps will climb some too from their very comfortable levels that we saw this weekend.

Our next organized front does not make an appearance here until we get to the weekend. Saturday afternoon a cold front pushes into the state from the west, bringing rain and thunderstorms to all parts of the state through Saturday night and Sunday midday. Rain totals can be from .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100%. We all get wet this weekend, and the map below shows our look at rain totals at this time. We start to dry a bit later Sunday afternoon, and stay dry through monday and into Tuesday afternoon.

A weak front arrives late tuesday night into early Wednesday, but will not have a lot of moisture associated with it. Rains can be half an inch or less, with coverage no better than 50% at this time, skewed more toward the western half of the state. Temps remain near normal next week.