Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 17, 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We continue to see scattered bits of moisture moving across Ohio through the rest of this week as we deal with the remains of Fred. Admittedly, the heaviest moisture comes across parts of Eastern KY, eastern TN, western VA and WV. However, we can see scattered showers working up into Ohio over the coming days and even the odd thunderstorm in far south central parts of Ohio. Rain totals on a daily basis are mostly a few hundredths to .4″, although IF thunderstorms happen, they can bring higher totals closer to an inch in highly isolated areas. Rain coverage each day will be closer to 60%. For the rest of the week, rain coverage reaches 90%, with rain totals combined of .1″-.8″.

The weekend is mostly dry, with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday, and then increasing clouds Sunday. Our next front arrives later Sunday and Sunday night, lingering into Monday. Rain totals from the front are less impressive this morning, at .75″ or less, with coverage at 80%. The map below shows updated rains from this late weekend event.

We turn out partly to mostly sunny for monday and Tuesday, and should stay rain free as action sets up farther to our west. An active precipitation track and pattern will develop through the first half of the week in across eastern IA, northern IL, southern WI, MI and northern IN. Then it will settle in over us starting Wednesday. This should usher in a return of scattered showers, first in NW OH, and the eventually spreading southeast down to about I-70. Coverage will be only 60%, but we can see up to .75″ of moisture. Farther south, south of I-70, we stay dry for pretty much the entire week next week, as northern rains fall apart before they can work in that direction . We are heating up as we finish the week next week, and should be well above normal by next Friday.