Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 18, 2021

The main remains of Fred are on a track well to our south and east, tracking across WV and into PA today. That means we have less of a concern about moisture, but we will see plenty of clouds through the day. Todays biggest chance of moisture comes in eastern and southeastern tier counties, where we can see .25″ or so. However, the rest of the state sees clouds and some sun, but gradually increasing humidity and temperatures.

Temps continue to climb to finish the week. Showers flare up gain tomorrow, particularly in the afternoon and evening. We think we could see 80% coverage on showers tomorrow, but still look for totals only a few hundredths to .4″ max. Friday should stay mostly dry and we will see better sun statewide. In fact, the only areas we can see a shower flare up Friday looks to be far south near the OH River.

Our next front is still on track to pass this weekend. But it looks like a shell of its former self. Rains are not impressive, and may end up being under half an inch with 60% coverage. We cant count of that front to give nice, even rainfall. Over the weekend, temps really start to elevate, and we will be quite warm and humid as we start off next week.

That heat and humidity triggers more heat based convection for next week. The map below shows high temps next Tuesday. We cant rule out thunderstorms any day next week, but feel the biggest threat likely comes in Monday night through Tuesday, coming form the west and NW. The rest if the week will feature a battle between cooler air trying to settle in over the Great Lakes and southern Ontario and hot air building back into the MO and TN valleys. We are stuck in the middle, and as such cant rule out thunderstorms Thursday, Friday or Saturday, but will likely see coverage closer to 30-40% each day. Still, the heat and humidity will be the main stories for next week, outside of thunderstorms.