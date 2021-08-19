Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 19, 2021

Share Facebook

Moisture chances dwindle and temps climb as we finish the week. Today, the active and heavy precipitation track sets up over eastern KY, WV and points east/south. However, the offshoots of that active track will push showers up into Ohio today. Generally. we wont rule out showers anywhere south of I-70, but we are looking at relatively minor totals of a few hundredths to .3″. North of I-70, we may still see a decent amount of clouds and perhaps the odd shower or two, but really no significant moisture. There will be sunshine interspersed through the entire day today in almost all areas of the state.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be fully dry. Temps continue to climb as do humidity values. A warm front works through Ohio overnight Saturday night through midday Sunday. However, by the time it gets here, there is really not much moisture left. We are lowering rain totals from the frontal passage to a few hundredths to a tenth or two, with coverage no better than 60%.

Behind the front, we heat up even more. It will be stifling the first half next week with high heat and humidity. Those two conditions will combine to make for some instability, which means we can see thunderstorms develop in spots each of the 3 days. However, coverage does not look like it will be more than 25%-30% on any given day. Storms may be able to be strong, but we have to get closer to the event to really hone in on where and how strong. A cold front will work through next Wednesday nigh and early Thursday. That front will bring rain on the order of .25″-1″ and 90% coverage. The map below shows our thoughts at this time. But, it will also bring a much cooler and less humid airmass with it.

We finish out the 10 day window with a warm air-cold air battle. Cooler, drier air settles in over the Great Lakes, and the hot dome is forced further south and west. that puts the battle zone right over OH/IN for the latter part of next week. We believe we will stay in the cooler, drier zone as we finish the week and start next weekend, but as the air masses clash, we will need to watch for thunderstorms. Stay tuned.