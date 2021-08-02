Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 2, 2021

Share Facebook

We are looking at a dry week this week over almost all of Ohio. The only threat of rain we have to keep an eye on is a minor one late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night in far southeastern tier counties of OH. Otherwise, we see nothing but sunshine blue sky and near maximum evaporation rates. Temps will be quite comfortable and pleasant to start the week, much like we finished the weekend. Temps climb the last half of the week and will be well above normal going into the weekend. Humidity values will climb as well. Overall, though, we are not looking at super oppressive heat, and nearby there is no stress at all the next couple of days. Although we will be drying out, temps staying low will mitigate the dryness a bit.

We stay dry through the weekend, but are warmer and more humid. That will set the stage for a little bit more action next week. After a hot monday, we see plenty of instability developing for tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we expect scattered showers to pop up over about 40-50% of the state with rain totals from a few hundredths to .5″. Wednesday we can see rains over 80% of Ohio with totals of .1″-.6″. These disturbances will combine to bring rains to almost all of Ohio for the last 2 days of the 10 day forecast window. The map below shows combined two day rains for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Behind that, we start off the extended 11-16 day period with more of the same, instability lingering Thursday and Friday, perhaps brining another half inch or less, with daily coverage 40% or less. Then, as abruptly as the moisture developed, its gone. The remainder of the extended period is dry with sunshine returning. However, it will be much cooler, with temps late that week/weekend even trending below normal. Rest assured, we warm up again from the 17th forward, with temps bouncing back to above normal. Overall, we continue to think that the first half of august will be relatively free of heat stress for crops, but definitely on the drier side of normal