Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 20, 2021

Hot and humid conditions take over the region to finish the week and for the weekend. Temps will be well above normal today, and stay there tomorrow and Sunday. We see no threat of moisture at all through tomorrow. On Sunday a warm front arrives, but will have lost most of is moisture potential by the time it arrives here in the afternoon. AT this point, we think clouds will thicken and we cant rule out a few showers, but really we are only looking at a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and coverage is being dialed way back to 40% max. The best chance of moisture will set up in central OH. All rain threats are done by late evening. But the front does not bring any dramatic air mass changes,. In fact, we see more heat and humidity in to start next week.

The heat and humidity can bring some instability in over the state, such that we cant completely rule out thunderstorm potential. However, the best chances seem to be settling out for tuesday night into early Wednesday, and then Wednesday night into Thursday. The first threat is statewide, the second threat is more north than south. But, still, 60% coverage out of both of those, with rain potential from each at .1″ to .5″. When not dealing with the shower or storm potential, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies.

Thursday into Friday we have a frontal boundary moving in. The latest data suggests shower chances can linger even in to Saturday morning to midday. All told, we see 100% coverage of combined rains of .25″-1.25″. The map below shows the spread. We go dry again behind that for the 29th through 31st. And, temps look to ramp up to sweltering levels again. So, after a cooler start to august, we will be seeing some typical August heat and humidity dominating the last 10 days of the month and that pattern looks like it may want to continue into early September.