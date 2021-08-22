Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 23, 2021

Share Facebook

Heat and humidity dominate the talk in the forecast this week. Temps will be the hottest today and tomorrow, but we stay well above normal all week. With the heat and humidity, instability is likely this entire week in the afternoon. However, with that in mind, models suggest that thunderstorm action today and tomorrow may be a little more limited than from Wednesday on through the weekend. We need to stress that rains this week will NOT be based on any frontal boundary, but will all be heat based convection, which means coverage will be spotty at best. The next two days we see minimal action, although we wont rule it out. Wednesday can see 50% coverage from I-70 north, but nothing really getting going down south. Thursday action is minor again. Then Friday, showers can hit 60% of the state. Saturday and Sunday are hot and humid too, but thunderstorms look to take more of the back burner. Any of these days we will not rule out thunderstorms, but as we addressed earlier, you cant count on them either. That being said, we think that a large part oft he state can see .1″-.5″ at least this week combined.

Finally a front moves into the region early next week. Clouds build Sunday night, and showers/thunderstorms move through Monday into early tuesday. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% out of that system. The front also brings an airmass change. The moisture potential is shown on the map below.

We are cooler Tuesday forward through most of next week as the air mass changes take effect. Humidity values should be dropping lower as well, making for a comfortable start to September.