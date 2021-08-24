Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 24, 2021

Share Facebook

Heat and humidity continue to take center stage in Ohio weather. Today and tomorrow that will just mean comfort will be threatened. Tomorrow night through the rest of the week, instability from that heat and humidity will mean we can see some rain and thunderstorm action. By far, the biggest totals can come Thursday, but we will not rule out stronger thunderstorms, that can produce heavier rains, anywhere, any day. Combined, from tomorrow through Friday night, we can see rain totals of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. See map below.

We take a break for most of Saturday over most of the state. We may see some lingering showers in far NE Ohio Saturday, but coverage will be unimpressive. Clouds build Sunday, and rains show up Sunday late afternoon/evening in the north, and spread through the rest of the state through Monday. Rain totals from that wave will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90%.

Behind that wave, we cool slightly and dry down quite a bit. Humidity levels will drop considerably. We are mostly sunny, warm and less humid next tuesday through Thursday. The dry pattern may try and hold into the start of the labor day weekend, but heat is rising again, and that may put us back in the hot/humid zone over the holiday, thereby increasing risk of thunderstorm development, so stay tuned.