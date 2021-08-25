Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 25, 2021

Share Facebook

More of the same today and for the rest of the week. Heat and humidity will be dominating the landscape for most of the upcoming forecast period, but the next three days, we expect them to combine to produce afternoon, evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be a little lower today, but tomorrow and Friday we pick up a bit, and overall, we should expect at least 60% coverage or more. Combined rain totals for the 3 day period (today through Friday night) will run from .25″-.5″ on the low end to an inch to 1.5″ on the top end, with room for some locally higher totals, dependent on thunderstorms. However, we feel the biggest storm potential sits farther to our west and northwest. The map below is an updated look at rain potential from now through the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning.

The balance of the weekend (or most of it) turns out dry, but stays quite warm and humid. We should see decent sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. However, clouds will be building later Sunday afternoon.

A frontal boundary sags through the state overnight Sunday night through midday monday. Additional showers are likely with rain totals of .25″-.75″ over 90% of Ohio. We turnout partly sunny monday afternoon over most areas, although clouds may linger longer in southern Ohio.

The rest of the week will see a slight drop in humidity, but not much. And we stay very warm/hot. Temps above normal and the still humid air will lead to some instability that means we cant rule out pop up thunderstorms tuesday through Thursday of next week. However, the threat and coverage is not as large as what we are seeing here for the rest of this week, and what threat there is will be more over the southern half of the state.

A wild card for you this morning: A tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico will move north and come ashore somewhere as we move into early next week. It could be anywhere from the Texas Gulf Coast to Florida Panhandle. Models are taking this think well inland to the north, and some are projecting it to move up the Mississippi river valley and potentially in to southern IN and southern OH late week. Its a stretch to try and peg this thing anywhere right now, a full 10 days out. But, if those remains come north at all, that will be a big moisture infusion into our pattern, and we need to keep an eye on what can develop in those circumstances. Stay tuned!