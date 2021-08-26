Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 26, 2021

Share Facebook

No change in thoughts this morning. We will have hit and miss showers and thunderstorms over Ohio today and tomorrow, with the better coverage most likely tomorrow. That being said, we will not get too cute on that coverage part of the equation. One thing is clear: without thunderstorms, these rains are very spotty and very light. We still will only see .25″ to .5″ on the low end, combined, the next 2 days if we don’t have thunderstorms. Areas that do get thunderstorms can get over an inch in one sitting easily. Combined, we can see the totals outlined on the map below through the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning.

Saturday is mostly dry, with good sunshine, but high humidity. We are seeing a slightly better chance of afternoon showers and storms popping up late Saturday over the eastern third of the state, so those areas need to keep an eye out. For Sunday, sun will be followed by clouds, and a front will work into the state late in the day and overnight. Ahead of that, we can see some afternoon convection again in far eastern Ohio, but it will meld with the front overnight. Rain totals from late Sunday through Monday night will range from .25″-1″ with 95% coverage.

Less humid air tries to take control over northern Ohio behind that front Tuesday, but we see lingering showers over the southern third of the state through late tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday should turn out mostly sunny and dry. The wild card for the second part of the week continues to be the remains of that tropical event. We are more and more comfortable with our thoughts that the heavy rains/moisture does not make it up into OH. However clouds and a few minor showers still are possible for southern OH at this time. The system is also slowing, and may stay farther west in KY and TN, dying out there. We are still watching closely, but will suggest at this time that we can look for additional drying and a good deal of sun for next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, getting Labor Day weekend off to a good start.