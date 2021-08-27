Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 27, 2021

Share Facebook

Showers and thunderstorms will be around today, but the coverage is not as dense. We project 50% coverage today, with a lot of holes across the state. Where we see thunderstorms we can see higher totals, but generally, we think showers will do no better than half an inch today.

Tomorrow is mostly dry, although we can see some pop up showers redevelop late afternoon and evening in far eastern locations. Sunday we are partly sunny with a few showers again central and east. However, clouds build late afternoon and evening ahead of a frontal passage.

That front moves through Sunday night and monday, and has potential to produce .25″-.75″ rains and 80% coverage. The map below shows the spread of the event. Tuesday we start to dry down in some areas, but a new wrinkle has popped up, potentially due to the remains of a hurricane that will be trying to move through the Mississippi river valley early next week. This wrinkle includes some showers moving up across central L, IN and OH on Tuesday. We have moderate to low confidence in this solution at best right now but want to at least introduce the concern today, as we will not be able to bring it up again to you all until Monday of next week. So, we are keeping an eye on it, and if this does come together, we can see another .1″-.8″ over 70% of Ohio Tuesday.

Wednesday through Saturday we should be partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry. Temps will be a little more moderate Wednesday, but by late next week into the holiday weekend we are full blown hot and humid. That heat and humidity has the potential to bring back instability and thunderstorms for Saturday night and Sunday the 5th. Some of those storms could be strong, but placement right now is nothing more than throwing a dart at a dart board. Long story short, the dog days of summer are not done yet.