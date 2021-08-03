Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 3, 2021

Share Facebook

Our forecast is unchanged in the short term as we remain mostly dry all week. We expect full sunshine and pleasant temps again today. Tomorrow and Thursday may feature a few more clouds across parts of the state, and we wont rule out an isolated shower in one or two spots along a line from Cleveland to Columbus to Cincinnati. But, we also think 95% of the state is precipitation free under partly sunny skies. Friday turns out mostly sunny, and then Saturday we see a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers develop overnight Saturday night near the Lake Erie southern shore, but will be limited to .25″ or less and coverage at 25% or less. We are sunny, warm and humid for Sunday and monday.

Heat based instability triggers scattered showers Tuesday and again next Wednesday. Temps will be above normal, and we expect coverage either day of 60%. If and when its not raining, we should see a mix of clouds and sun. Rain totals Tuesday and Wednesday combined will be .1″-.7″ with coverage at 80%, see map below.

Thursday action pushes to the east, but we see another wave of moisture developing to the northwest in MI. This likely triggers rain to finish the 10 day window later next Thursday afternoon and that rain potential continues into the start of the extended period through Friday. Additional rains of at least half an inch are likely.

The rest of the 11-16 day window is drier, from Saturday the 14th through tuesday the 17th.