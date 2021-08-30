Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 30, 2021

Share Facebook

Lingering showers hold over Ohio today, but coverage will be less than full on that moisture, The biggest rains today come from US 30 southward, where we can pick up .1″ to .75″. North of US 30 we wont rule out action, but will see smaller totals. Coverage of rain today from US 30 south will be 80%. while 25% is a better coverage amount north of US 30. When rain is not working through areas today, we should see a mix of clouds and sun. The map below outlines what we can see today.

Tomorrow, showers remain over southern Ohio, as a minor wave surges northward ahead of the remains of Ida. This wave will bring .1″ to .5″ to 70% of the state from I-70 southward, but we see nothing but partly to mostly sunny skies from I-70 north. The remains of Ida work through KY and TN from overnight Tuesday night through Wednesday, with the low tracking directly across WV. That track puts the heavy rain (northwest of the low pressure center) mostly in KY, but we can see some big rains Wednesday in far southern and southeastern tier counties of the state. Rain totals of 1-3 inches are possible, as we see things right now. However, much will depend on the exact track of the low pressure at the center of Ida’s remains. The rest of the state Wednesday will turn out partly to mostly sunny and should be less humid.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday turn out sunny, warm and dry. We are not as hot as this past week and weekend, but we are not cool either, with temps averaging normal to above normal, and those temps climbing as we move into the weekend. We will have to watch for scattered showers over the northern half to third of the state Saturday night and Sunday, but totals will be only a few hundredths to a couple of tenths with coverage at 50% or less.

Monday of next week (Labor Day), we see temps stay warm, but cooler temps arrive next Tuesday, and we stay cooler and pleasant through the rest of the week. Dry weather dominates through Wednesday the 8th, but a cold front arriving on Thursday the 9th likely brings rain and thunderstorms, with the potential for .25″-.75″ rain totals and 80% coverage.