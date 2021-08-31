Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 31, 2021

Share Facebook

Scattered showers around over part of the state today as we are going to have to deal with the remains of Ida.

Draw a line across the state from Youngstown to Cincinnati. South of that line we see showers and even a few thunderstorms through today. The heaviest rains will be farthest south and southeast, where thunderstorms are spawned from the core of Ida’s remains, moving through TN and KY. Farther north we see rains taper off quickly. So, near that line we mentioned, we see a a few tenths, and the farther south and east you go, we can see half to 2″ totals. North and west of the line, we turnout fully dry with partly to mostly sunny skies, pleasant temps and lower humidity. In the farthest southeast counties of the state, we can see moisture linger through afternoon Wednesday, as Ida slows and runs into the Appalachians. The rest of the state will be sunny to partly cloudy. The map below shows our thoughts on what Ida’s remains will do to precipitation totals.

Beautiful weather is in for the finish of the week for Thursday and Friday in all areas. Temps remain pleasant, but climb slightly. Saturday looks good too.

Saturday night and Sunday through early monday we cant rule out hit and miss showers, but nothing overly well organized is expected. We can see rain totals combined through the period at a few hundredths to half an inch, but coverage at 60% or less. Without rain, we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Labor day finishes quite nice.

Cool temps settle in for next week tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with a mostly dry set up. We may have to keep an eye out for clouds Wednesday, but they do not look to be rain makers at this point. We are on track to finish next week mostly dry as well Friday into Saturday.