Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 4, 2021

We stay dry the rest of the week and weekend. Sunshine dominates. Humidity levels stay comfortable through the period, and temps warm slightly each day, but overall stay pleasant. This pattern will promote plenty of drying over the next 5 days.

Next week is wetter, as we are bringing the rains in sooner. Showers arrive right away monday, and then we see chances of showers and/or thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well. Rain coverage will be no better than 50 to 60% on any given day, but we likely high 90% over the 4 day period combined. Rain totals combined will be .25″-1″ for the period, but we stay at .4″ or less on any given day too. This is really a nice rain set up for us after the dry week this week. Rain projections are shown on the map below.

Next Friday we swing back dry again, and stay rain free through Wednesday the 18th. Temps will cool early in that period, but then spend most of the weekend and next week normal to above normal. Excellent evaporation is likely, leading to net drying again. We have another chance of rain late in the extended period, likely Thursday the 19th into Friday the 20th, where we can see up to half an inch.

Overall, while we see more dryness than precipitation at this time, we still do not see this pattern as overly stressful for crops in the region.