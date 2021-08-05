Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 5, 2021

Share Facebook

Dry weather continues for the rest of this week over Ohio, with no changes from our earlier forecasts. Temps will be a bit warmer today vs. yesterday, and will incrementally climb through the weekend. At this point, though, we do not see any reason to bring significant rain potential to Ohio any sooner than next monday. That being said, over the weekend, particularly Saturday we are noting showers moving through MI to our north and west and through eastern KY to our south that may throw a few more clouds into NW counties near the MI line and far southern counties just north of the OH river. We even may have to watch for an isolated shower, but at this point the threat is not big enough to warrant any more than a “keep an eye out” comment.

Monday better organized showers move into the state as we move toward midday. Then we have chances of rain every day through the overnight period of Friday. Rain coverage on any given day Monday through Wednesday will range from 60-75%, but on Thursday we see nearly all areas of the state picking up moisture. We will put rain totals for the cumulative 4 day period at .25″-1″ with coverage at 100%.

We turn dry again Friday and stay that way to finish the 10 day forecast window. Dryness continues through Wednesday the 18th, with temps cooling initially for the 13th and 14th, but then warming rapidly again. We do see a chance of some showers Thursday the 19th in the middle of the extended period, and will put our early estimate of rain there at .5″ or less, but will also have to trend those totals up at the onset of any thunderstorm potential.

So overall, we are looking at a relatively dry first 3 weeks of August, with our best rain chances coming over that 4 day stretch next week. Temps will be normal to above through the period. This forecast does not scream “major stress”, but does leave a little to be desired in terms of overall moisture. There is still plenty of time for these disturbances to strengthen, however.