Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 6, 2021

We are keeping our dry forecast today through the weekend for most of the state. The only area where we may see a little hiccup that gives a few showers will be in NW OH tomorrow afternoon and evening. This moisture will come out of the remains of a system that develops overnight tonight across WI, MI, northern IL and northern IN. There will not be much moisture available, so don’t get too excited. We are only talking a few hundredths to a tenth or two, and only in a few counties in far NW OH. But, we cant call the state completely dry. All other areas will stay partly to mostly sunny, warm and dry now through Sunday night.

Monday of next week is trending drier too…not because rain is not coming, but rather because it is coming later in the day. We turn out partly sunny for monday with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Rain arrives in far west to northwest OH by late afternoon and evening, spreading east as the night goes on. Showers and a few limited storms will be around over the state from Monday night through Friday morning. Daily coverage will be 60%-70%, except Wednesday when we may see slightly lower coverage. For the 4 day period, though, we like rain totals of .25″-1″ with coverage at nearly 100%. See map below. Anywhere that sees thunderstorms can have totals over 1″, but at this time, the best thunderstorm potential next week comes Wednesday night through Thursday morning, and it stays farther west in IN and MI.

We are dry again to finish next week, turning out mostly sunny by sunset Friday. Dry, warm weather continues through next weekend and the following week (kicking off the extended 11-16 day forecast window), at least into Wednesday the 18th. We do still have eyes on a system that arrives early the 19th and can continue into the 20th that has potential for .25″-.75″ rains. Temps remain above normal through the 24th.