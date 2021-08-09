Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast August 9, 2021

Share Facebook

The weather pattern is shifting wetter this week and just in time! Some of you picked up some decent rain over the weekend, and those that didn’t, will see some this week. Many of you are in the “we can use” or “we need a rain” camp.

Today, we will see a slow start to the wetter week, as most of the state stays dry. Clouds increase in the western third of the state, but we only see showers develop this afternoon in the western two rows of counties, and the rest of the state stays rain free. However, overnight tonight showers spread into more of Ohio, and we have chances of showers in some way, shape or form all the way through very early Saturday morning. Daily totals will vary as will coverages as we do see holes and lulls move through in this pattern. But overall, combined rain totals toady through early Saturday will run from half to 2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. See map below. This will be a good rain for all crop areas of the state.

We swing the pendulum back to the dry side starting next weekend. Clouds give way to sun on Saturday, then we are fully sunny to finish the weekend on Sunday. We remain sunny, warm and dry through at least Thursday of next week, with well above normal temps and higher humidities. We will really need to look for the rains this week to be enough to not only give crops a good drink from our recent drier spell, but to get us through the dry stretch from this weekend forward as well.