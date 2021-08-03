Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 214 | Ohio State Fair & 100% Chance of Banter

Share Facebook

In this special Ohio State Fair edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast powered by AgriGold, fresh off the Breeding Grand Drive, Matt has caught up with Emma Preston and Olivia Rinesmith, the outgoing and incoming Lamb & Wool Ambassadors. He also catches up with Dyllan Knoll of Huron County, who exhibits dairy cows at the fair. Dusty sends back a report from VanTilburg Farms in this month’s edition of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. All of that plus “100% chance of banter” in this episode of the podcast!