Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 217 | Crop tour via podcast

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this episode of the podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Matt and Kolt are joined by Mitch Greve, Ohio Agronomist with AgriGold who gives us his take on crops around the state. Dale has an update with Scott Higgins from the American Dairy Association Mideast. He also has an update with Paul Bruns of Raven Precision talking about a driverless grain cart.