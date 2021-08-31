Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 218 | CAUV

Leah Curtis, Policy Counsel for Ohio Farm Bureau, visits with Matt, Dusty and Kolt discussing all things CAUV. Plus, Matt has updates with Chris Pugh of Bane Welker Equipment talking about getting the precision harvest equipment ready and Andi Blaylock of Cargill talking about mental health. Plus a healthy dose of Army Worm banter in this edition brought to you by AgriGold!
