OSIA scholarships

August 6, 2021

The Ohio Sheep Improvement Association announced several scholarships winners at the 2021 Ohio State Fair. OSIA Lead Scholarships were awarded to Emma Peters, Ian Johnson, and Linsey Eddy. The Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship went to Brandon Zuercher. Not pictured are: High family Scholarship winner Chelsea Graham and Ralph H. Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship winner Jimmy Stickley. 

