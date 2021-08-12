Rain is making grain in Wood County

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dave Russell

Many parts of northern Ohio have had a solid growing season in 2021 and that is showing up in crop yield checks this week.

Amid rain showers, Wood County Extension educator Nick Eckel has been out scouting fields and, for the most part, has been pleased with what he has seen, especially with the corn crop in the county.

“This is a really nice corn crop out here in Wood County. Most guys got some fungicide sprayed and we have pretty clean fields. I’ve been finding anywhere from 175 bushels to upwards of 225 bushels. The kernel counts are there and we are getting a little rain today and hopefully that can help fill the rest of this crop out and we can have a good corn crop here in Wood County,” Eckel said. “I did a tour of the entire county. I started in the northeast corner and drove a horseshoe around the county and looked at about 10 different corn fields. We have some of the best consistent table-top corn we’ve had in this county in a long time. I’m excited to see what this fall has to bring.”

The planting dates in the county vary widely, though, from the second half of April through late May, and a fair portion of the crop still has time to add (or lose) some yield.

Eckel did yield checks in a field planted on April 27. He found a small amount of grey leaf spot, consistent ear placement and yield potential of 230 bushels. Another field planted on May 23 obviously had further to go and a potential yield estimate of 196.5 bushels per acre.

“It is still a little early on some of this corn to get a good estimate because of the kernel depth,” he said. “When we talk about flexing of corn, it can flex with girth, length and kernel depth. As that kernel is filling, if we get appropriate rain that will allow that kernel to go deeper into that cob and we’ll get bigger kernels. We could see a 5- to 10-bushel increase in some of these fields in some instances with a timely rain. The rain we are getting today I believe could help tremendously.”

Wood County soybeans, though, are more variable and uncertain.

“There is a long ways to go on this soybean crop. It is looking decent but there is a lot of variability out here and it is going to be hard to tell where we are going to land at the end of the day. This rain is definitely helping this bean crop to help finish it out this year,” he said. “We have quite a bit of vegetative growth in some of these fields. The beans are tall with a lot of spacing between the nodes, which concerns me a little bit. We were averaging anywhere from 25 pods per plant down to 10 pods per plant.”

There is also some disease pressure.

“There is a little frogeye out here, but we were not quite at threshold. Some varieties were definitely worse than others. Some fields were really clean. There was some fungicide put on some of these beans,” he said. “We also saw some aphids starting to pop up. We are going to continue to keep an eye on that into September to make sure that is not hurting the crop. I’d say the northern part of the county is struggling the most on the soybean side.”

Stayed tuned for Ohio Crop Tour updates this week.