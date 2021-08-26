River Valley FFA Back To School

Share Facebook

By Kayleigh Aiken, chapter reporter



River Valley FFA welcomed the freshman to class on August 8, 2021. We were so excited to hear about all the freshmen who were wanting to join FFA. On the first day of freshman day Ms. Seckel had told the freshmen about the rules and expectations of the class. The class is so full we have almost 32 students in one class. All of them are so excited and looking forward to what they are going to learn. They have already done a dirt project and identified characteristics of the dirt from their own home. Everyone did their own part and got a good grade in just the first week of school. The juniors and seniors started working on the hydroponics system and cleaning up the shop. The sophomore class has started talking about animals and going to be starting their project next week. All of the officer team members are excited to tell these freshmen what FFA is and ready to prepare them, and want them to apply for office for next year. They are most excited for farm science review, FFA week, and more projects. We hope to continue this growth in our agriculture program at River Valley next year. Doing so we have a teacher in the middle school Mr.Albert he teaches some agriculture things to get students interested before they get here. We also do Food for America for third graders to get a head start and just an idea of agriculture. We want to be able to improve our FFA chapter and we believe we are doing a good job of doing so.