Tackling important production decisions with on-farm research

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Aaron Overholser and John Fulton

Making decisions centered on crop production and how best to manage inputs and select practices that make sense for the farm operation can be difficult at times. Many times, information is obtained from neighboring farmers and searching the internet to understand what works or not. With precision ag technology and software available within the industry today, conducting on-farm studies has provided an opportunity for farmers to proactively address production questions. This then leads to insight about what works or not while fine-tuning input management; especially fertilizer application decisions.

One of the programs in the state of Ohio that works with farmers to setup and answer their production questions is The Ohio State University’s eFields program. This program was developed in 2016 as a means to tackle farmers’ questions from around the state while helping Extension and research personnel conduct meaningful studies addressing research questions as well. This program brought us together via introduction by Sam Custer, who was serving as the Darke County Extension educator at the time.

Overholser Farms is a grain crops farms near Bradford Ohio. While the adoption of no-till, has provided production and environmental benefits, public concerns over water quality and the changing growing conditions bring about more questions than answers. That is where on-farm research has become an important ingredient to help fine-tune seeding and fertilizer management and evaluate new practices such as cover crops and fertilizer placement technologies.

In some years, there are more than 20 studies being conducted at Overholser Farms. These studies have been a team approach, with Overholser Farms working with Ohio State and even input suppliers to design individual studies. The Darke County Extension educator (initially Sam Custer and now Taylor Dill) has played the pivotal role of helping during field operations to make sure replicated treatments are installed in the correct location and leading the necessary data collection for statistically analyzing results. At the same time, faculty and staff from Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) help support various projects by lending a hand and addressing questions along the way. In the end, the eFields staff helps conduct the statistical analyses and add in the economics, as needed.

The biggest impact of on-farm research has been adjusting soybean seeding rates and fertilizer application including sulfur (S). We have seen suggested soybean rates continue to fall across the industry, but Overholser Farms was skeptical about what the results on yield would be until finding out themselves through on-farm trials. For Overholser Farms, soybean yields have remained good, and costs dropped significantly as populations were lowered. Through the farm’s experience gained with doing the Ohio State test plots for soybeans, the farm has been able to better identify when a trouble spot needs to be replanted and when it is okay to let it go.

A good fertilizer program is always key; and as one of the farm’s most significant costs, the fertilizer on-farm trials have been able to identify what is needed and what is not through replicated tests done in conjunction with Ohio State. Having the eFields data to reference what other farms have done has been very valuable. At Overholser Farms, we trust research that comes from OSU Extension and CFAES, because they are a non-biased source and use proper techniques when conducting tests.

In 2020, the eFields program conducted studies in 39 Ohio counties on 218 unique research sites. The program publishes an annual report providing results from each of these studies. An important aspect of the eFields program is that it not only addresses farmer questions, but it also has started helping CFAES tackle field-specific, as well as regional and statewide production questions.

Change is inevitable, so keeping up on current research and conducting your own on-farm research keeps the farm profitable and sustainable.

Additional information can be found using these Ohio State University Extension links:

eFields: https://digitalag.osu.edu/efields

Agronomic Crops On-farm Research Reports: https://agcrops.osu.edu/on-farm-research

Digital Ag Website: https://digitalag.osu.edu/precision-ag.

Aaron Overholser is co-owner and manager of Overholser Farms, a grain crop operation in Darke County.

Dr. John Fulton is a professor in the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. He can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu.