Upper Scioto River Watershed opportunities

American Farmland Trust is presenting two unique opportunities for farmers in the Upper Scioto River Watershed.

First, farmers can receive $20 per ton financial incentive for using Triple Super Phosphate in the fall as an alternative to MAP or DAP. Second, farmers who adopt cover crops, reduce tillage and diversify their crop rotations could earn up to $40 per acre for carbon and water quality credits.

Both of these options will be discussed in presentation at Der Dutchman in Plain City Tuesday Aug. 12 starting at 11:30. The meeting includes lunch (and pie).