USDA Crop Progress Report

This article was originally posted at 3:05 p.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 16. It was last updated at 4:20 p.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 16.

**

OMAHA (DTN) — After holding mostly steady and even rising slightly the past few weeks, national corn and soybean conditions fell last week as the drought in Northern and Western regions of the U.S. continued to stress crops in those states, USDA NASS said in its weekly Crop Progress report Monday.

After rising 2 points the previous week, U.S. corn condition dropped back down 2 percentage points to 62% good to excellent as of Sunday, Aug. 15, NASS said.

“The stark contrast of the Eastern Corn Belt and northern and northwestern tier was evident, with Illinois, Indiana and Ohio corn rated from 72% to 81% good to excellent, while Minnesota is just 35% and the Dakotas from 20% to 24% good to excellent,” said DTN Senior Analyst Dana Mantini.

Corn development continued to run slightly ahead of normal last week, with an estimated 73% of the crop in the dough stage, 5 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 68%. Corn reaching dent, on the other hand, was running even with the average pace at 22%.

As with corn, soybean conditions also slid last week after rising or holding steady for a number of weeks prior. NASS estimated national soybean condition at 57% good to excellent as of Sunday, down 3 percentage points from 60% the previous week.

“As in corn, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio were rated from 68% to 73% good to excellent,” Mantini said. “Minnesota was rated 29% good to excellent, with North Dakota at 14% and South Dakota at 22%.”

Soybean development was running near the average pace last week. An estimated 94% of the crop was blooming, equal to the five-year average, and 81% of the crop was setting pods, 2 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 79%.

Spring wheat harvest continued to speed along, jumping another 20 percentage points last week to reach 58% complete as of Sunday. That is 22 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 36%.

“Minnesota is almost done, at 92% complete,” said DTN Lead Analyst Todd Hultman. “South Dakota is 80% finished, and North Dakota is 48% harvested.”

Spring wheat condition held stead at 11% good to excellent, still the lowest good-to-excellent rating since 1988.

The following are some other highlights from this week’s Crop Progress report:

Sorghum headed was 83%, 3 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Sorghum coloring was pegged at 31%, 5 percentage points behind average. Sorghum condition was rated 60% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points.

Cotton squaring was 93%, 6 percentage points behind the average. Cotton setting bolls was 75%, 7 percentage points behind the average pace. Cotton condition was rated 67% good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Rice was 86% headed, 3 percentage points behind the average pace. Rice harvested was 12%, equal to the average pace. Rice condition was rated 74% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Oats were 75% harvested, 5 percentage points behind average. Barley was 54% harvested, 10 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Barley condition was rated 23% good to excellent, down 1 percentage point from the previous week.

**

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Dough 73 56 74 68 Corn Dented 22 8 21 22 Soybeans Blooming 94 91 95 94 Soybeans Setting Pods 81 72 83 79 Cotton Squaring 93 88 99 99 Cotton Setting Bolls 75 63 79 82 Cotton Bolls Opening 10 5 14 15 Spring Wheat Harvested 58 38 28 36 Sorghum Headed 82 69 81 79 Sorghum Coloring 31 26 33 36 Oats Harvested 75 64 73 70 Barley Harvested 54 35 31 44 Rice Headed 86 74 84 89 Rice Harvested 12 7 13 12

**

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 4 9 25 47 15 3 8 25 49 15 3 7 21 52 17 Soybeans 4 11 28 45 12 3 10 27 48 12 2 5 21 56 16 Spring Wheat 28 35 26 10 1 29 32 28 10 1 2 4 24 58 12 Cotton 1 4 28 50 17 1 6 28 48 17 7 15 33 35 10 Sorghum 3 7 30 52 8 2 7 28 54 9 5 9 29 45 12 Barley 25 26 26 19 4 20 26 30 20 4 1 3 19 59 18 Rice 1 3 22 58 16 1 2 22 59 16 1 3 20 59 17

Anthony Greder can be reached at Anthony.greder@dtn.com

(c) Copyright 2021 DTN, LLC. All rights reserved.