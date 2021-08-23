Warm weather pushes crop toward harvest

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Last week’s warm weather aided crop development according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Rainfall was above average in all areas of the State except the Northwest, where it was lower than normal. The above average temperatures and below average rainfall there caused crop stress in some fields, especially those on lighter ground. Eastern Ohio received excess rain from the remnants of tropical storm Fred. Temperatures for the week ending August 22 were 2.9 degrees above normal. Statewide precipitation averaged 1.26 inches, 0.31 inches above normal. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 22. Of the state’s topsoil moisture, 25% was rated Short and 3% was Very Short.

Farmers sprayed crops, hauled grain and manure, made hay and chopped silage. Alfalfa hay third cut was 74% complete. Eighty-one percent of Ohio corn was in or through dough and 38% of the crop was dented. Corn condition was rated 79% good to excellent. Ninety- three percent of Ohio soybeans were at or past bloom and 87% were setting pods. Soybeans were rated 73% good to excellent condition. Pasture and range condition was rated 57% good to excellent.

For more from this week’s report, click here.