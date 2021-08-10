Zane Trace FFA Recognized as One of Nation’s Top Chapters

Share Facebook

The Zane Trace FFA was recently honored as one of ten high school chapters in the nation to earn the distinction of being named a Model of Excellence chapter. The 2021 National FFA Model of Excellence chapters were selected from over 550 applications submitted by the top ranking FFA chapters across all 50 states. The top ten chapters were chosen based on fifteen activities conducted by their members throughout the year that focused on three goals: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

To earn this recognition the Zane Trace FFA conducted elementary lessons in agriculture for students in grades K-4, immersed high school students with hands on experiences in meat science, maple syrup processing and poultry production and established a partnership with a local food pantry to provide produce and chicken for hungry families. They also harvested fresh vegetables for the Zane Trace cafeteria from their community garden, provided leadership opportunities for members and encouraged them to build their SAE programs through school-based opportunities.

The honor of being named a National Model of Excellence Chapter is one that is shared by the entire Zane Trace community. Many Zane Trace staff members, adult volunteers, parents and FFA alumni helped throughout the year to make our program of activities possible. This is the first time a chapter from the Ross County area has earned this level of recognition. Members from Zane Trace will now prepare for their national level interviews with judges to compete for the honor of being named the overall top chapter. The top ten chapters will be recognized and the overall winner named on Thursday, October 28th during the 94th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.