Animals perish in Fremont feed store blaze

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

An animal supply and feed store near Fremont burned overnight Monday.

WTOL Television in Toledo reported that fire crews were dispatched to Artz’s Feed & Supply around 7:30. First responders reported seeing animals running down the road when they arrived on the scene. An unknown number of animals perished in the fire. Officials report cattle, hogs, goats, llamas, and a pony were all killed in the blaze.

Fire crews were dispatched to Artz’s Feed & Supply around 7:30. Hay and feed were believed to be inside the barn, which was declared a total loss by fire officials.

The house on the property was not damaged, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.