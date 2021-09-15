Combine set-up field day Sept. 16

Share Facebook

After the difficult harvest last year, and the prevalence of volunteer corn in soybean fields this year, there is a need to re-visit proper combine setup to minimize loss during good years or bad. Join Ohio State University Extension on Sept. 16 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. as experts discuss proper setup for corn and we look at this applied in the field.

Elizabeth Hawkins will discuss yield monitor calibration through the season. Jason Hartschuh will share combine set-up tips. Combine care and cleaning will also be covered, which could save a lot of headaches this fall due to shortages in replacement parts and equipment. A harvest demonstration will show yield loss with different setups and how to calculate it.

The location of the event is the corner of Clark and Herr Roads north of Urbana. In the event of a cancellation due to weather, please register to provide your contact information: http://go.osu.edu/CombineSetup.

For more information contact Amanda Douridas at 937-772-6012 or douridas.9@osu.edu. The event is free.