Conservation Farm Family Award winners recognized

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) recognized five farming families who are conservation leaders in agriculture from around Ohio at the 59th annual Farm Science Review this week.

The five winners to be honored are: Rodabaugh Family of Hardin County; Sluss Family of Stark County; Jeannie and the late Cliff Miller of Carroll County; Harrod Family of Darke County; and White Clover Farms of Highland County.

The Conservation Farm Family Awards program has recognized Ohio farm families since 1984 for their exemplary efforts in conserving soil, water, woodlands, wildlife and other natural resources on their farmland.