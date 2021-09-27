Corn harvest on track, beans falling behind

Share Facebook

A week punctuated by very wet weather slowed fieldwork, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Both topsoil and subsoil moisture levels increased last week as nearly all areas of Ohio received above average precipitation. The State averaged 2.12 inches of rain last week, 0.84 inches more than normal. Some areas received significantly more precipitation. Even though temperatures last week were more temperate, they were 3.1 degrees above normal. There were 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

Despite a rainy week, farmers were able to continue to harvest a few corn and soybean fields early in the week.

Farmers did not anticipate being kept out of fields for long as soil conditions prior to last week’s rains were dry. Corn

silage harvest continued to march towards finish; Eighty-three percent of the silage acres had been harvested to date. Hay and pasture regrowth will benefit from last week’s rain. Livestock enjoyed cooler temperatures. Farmers sidelined by rain readied equipment for harvest and hauled and spread manure when they could.