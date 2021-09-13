Cover crop field day

Share Facebook

A Cover Crop Demonstration field day be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 400-500 Block of CR 37 Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 (across from Camp Wesley). The program will be hosted by Tim Lyden, Board Supervisor for the Logan Soil and Water Conservation District. Light refreshments will be provided. Visitors will get to view several plots of cover crops (over 12 species available), ask questions, and learn how cover crops can work on their farms.

For more information email Mark Wilson at mwilson@farmland.org.