Cover crops after soybean or corn silage is a great opportunity

By Harold Watters, Ohio State University Extension agronomist
Growing cover crops after soybean or silage harvest creates more challenge than after wheat. Benefits of a cover include erosion control, suppress weeds, nutrient retention and adding organic matter. If you are making manure applications after silage harvest, a cover crop to retain nutrients is a must.
Table 1. Species of cover crops to consider in Ohio after soybean or silage harvest.
|Species
|Remarks
|Cereal rye
|A traditional cover crop. Requires close attention to management in the spring.
|Winter triticale
|Some use this for spring chop for livestock, then plant full season soybean or silage again. Watch out for Barley yellow dwarf though if planted early.
|Winter wheat
|You know this crop and it is easy to manage. Seed readily available.
|Oats
|Grazing. Won’t survive winter but will make it to about Christmas. Some graze oats or wet wrap. Often planted with oilseed radish if early.
|Winter pea
|My work has shown that if you can get in by about September 21, it will overwinter.
Table 2 provides my suggested list of common cover crop species. If you want to see more options with species specific information, use the Cover Crop Selector Tool found at https://mccc.msu.edu/selector-tool/ to identify suitable species based on planting date and your goals for a using cover crop.