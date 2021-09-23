Davidson elected to Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees

Share Facebook

Paul Davidson of Newark has been elected to the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board of trustees, representing members in District 12 composed of Coshocton, Holmes, Knox and Licking counties. He was elected during a special election by delegates from that four-county area and fills the unexpired term of Jesse Whinnery of Coshocton. Whinnery stepped down from the Ohio Farm Bureau board earlier this year.

Davidson is a 49-year member of Licking County Farm Bureau and served as its president. He also previously served on the Ohio Farm Bureau board from 2011 to 2018.

An Ohio State University graduate with a degree in agricultural economics and rural sociology, Davidson produces hay and is a project manager for a local excavating company. He is on the board of directors of the Buckeye Valley Building Industries Association, a 4-H adviser, member of FFA Alumni and currently serves as a trustee on the Licking Land Trust, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of green space and natural landscapes in and around Licking County. He formerly served on the 17th district Natural Resource Assistance Council of the Clean Ohio Fund. He also is active with several antique tractor clubs.

Davidson joins 25 other farmers on the Farm Bureau board who govern the state’s largest farm and food organization.