Demonstration farms offering educational tours

The Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network is once again offering tours for business, organizations and students interested in learning about the latest water quality technology. The three northwest Ohio farms have been testing new and innovative conservation practices that reduce and prevent nutrient runoff since the project launched in 2016.

“There continue to be so many concepts being tested on our farms, and the results are coming in real time throughout the year,” said Aaron Heilers, Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network project manager. “With such a wide variety of practices on all three farms, we have valuable real-world data to share with anyone interested in water quality and nutrient management efforts being made in Ohio.”

Ohio Farm Bureau and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service recently signed a new agreement to continue research on the demo farms in the areas of edge-of-field monitoring, drainage water management, cover crops and economic analysis and will begin new research on precision agriculture, subsurface nutrient placement, application timing and strip tillage.

Tours can be scheduled for one or all of the demonstration farm sites and are perfect for employee outings, extended education and field trips. To schedule a group tour, email or call the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network at blancharddemofarms@gmail.com or 937- 726-7506.

Meet the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network farm families and learn more about the research being done on their farms at blancharddemofarms.org.