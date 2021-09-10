Harsh appointed to NCGA Corn Board

Share Facebook

The National Corn Growers Association’s Board of Directors has appointed Kelly Harsh, to serve on the organization’s Corn Board.

Harsh, from Delaware, Ohio currently serves as the President of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. She is being appointed to complete a vacant term.

“I am humbled and honored that the NCGA Corn Board has appointed me to serve on the board,” Harsh said. “This group of leaders represent corn growers from across the country, and I look forward to working hard to advance an industry that we love.”

Harsh will begin serving her one-year term immediately. She is joined on the Corn Board by fellow Ohioans John Linder (Edison, Ohio) who serves as NCGA President and Jed Bower (Washington Court House).

“I am excited for Kelly to have this opportunity. She is a valuable member of Ohio Corn & Wheat and the perspective that she will bring to the NCGA Corn Board will be immense,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.

The NCGA Corn Board represents the organization on all matters while directing both policy and supervising day-to-day operations. Board members represent the federation of state organizations, supervise the affairs and activities of NCGA in partnership with the chief executive officer and implement NCGA policy established by the Corn Congress. Members also act as spokesmen for the NCGA and enhance the organization’s public standing on all organizational and policy issues.