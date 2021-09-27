Harvest is near

Share Facebook

John Schumm

We were pretty fortunate here and we didn’t get as much rain as the other side of the state. I had 1.9 inches in my gauge and my son had 2.1. It came over a day and a half, which was perfect as we soaked it up well. Our creeks never came up.

We started running beans yesterday afternoon. They were already 12.5% and I have neighbors running beans and corn. We are seeing very good beans, but bean size is not as large as I have seen before because of the dry spell we had a month ago.

Rumor has it the corn bucket weight is down a little bit, which I haven’t seen around here yet. Some of my farmer friends down south are not happy with the test weight they are seeing.

We are working to get our beans off so we can get wheat planted this week. It looks like we’ll have a great week for that. Then I think we can just continue right through with the soybeans. Everything looks timing-wise like it will come off picture perfect.

We have the cover crops in and up and doing really well. The moisture soaked in very well and wheat ought to come out of the ground very well. We gave up wheat for a couple of years but we are going with some wheat because the prices are right. As soon as we get wheat in we’ll put our cereal rye in. We already have groundhog radishes, turnips and sunflowers out there. They are looking really good and they will do their job this fall.

The corn fields we have been in look like the stalk quality is really good. We have had a really windy week and so far I have seen zero stalks that have gone down. This will be a really big week in the neighborhood and I think we are right on track, if not a couple days early compared to last year.

Bill Daugherty

It was not as bad as we feared. We were right in the middle of corn silage and they were saying we could get 3 inches of rain. We did get about an inch on Tuesday and 1.5 inches Wednesday, but things were so dry that it soaked in really well. We actually started chopping again Friday and we got along really well.

Some of the silage we took off was a little drier than we’d like, but what we finished up with was really good. We finished up about 6:00 last night chopping and unloading. We got done covering the bunk about 10 last night — it is always nice to have that wrapped up.

We are very excited about harvest. For the most part, the silage had really good ears and really good tonnage, one of our best tonnage years ever.

We want to get into soybeans and corn, but we are hooking up the manure tank getting ready to haul some manure onto some of the silage ground we have drilled triticale on and then we have a bunch of rye to drill yet. It was dry when we put it in but with the moisture, some of that triticale is probably 3 inches tall already.

Soybeans are dropping leaves like crazy, but with all of the other odd jobs we have, we are probably at least 10 days away from harvesting any soybeans I’d say. All of the corn stood really well in the wind. It is beautiful weather. We are grateful for what we do and where we live.

Don Jackson

We finally caught a good rain. We ended up with almost 3 inches, probably a little late to help the crops any, but it is good to get some moisture back in the ground for wheat or cover crops. As a fireman, I was getting concerned about the dry weather and it is good to get a good soaking rain for that. We didn’t have severe winds to put corn down like I thought we might get.

We are hoping to start with harvest this afternoon. I don’t think the beans are quite ready yet. There are still some green stems and we’re going to let them ripen a little more. We’re going to start with shelling some corn and see what kind of moisture we have.

We tried some Xyway fungicide at planting this year for disease control in some corn. We went out a couple of weeks ago and, to the eye, the plant health on that corn looked pretty good. I think our other corn was starting to dry up a little quicker. We didn’t see much disease. We are usually pretty heavy on gray leaf spot pressure and that was some of the lowest we have seen in quite a few years.

We are going to start harvest by trying to find the driest corn and then by the end of the week we’ll hopefully switch to beans and get them knocked out. I hate to go back and forth, especially with the seed beans we have. It takes so much to clean everything out.

I do not think I have any fields that are threatened with many problems. We did find some tar spot in some corn, just a few speckles. We are worried that moving forward it may become more of a problem.

Ross Black

When it comes to harvest, the rain was not the most beneficial, but looking forward to planting wheat in the next week and a half, we are really happy we got that rain last week. We got 2.2 inches of rain. It rained pretty much all day and the creeks were not really up and there was not much water in the road ditch. The fields took it pretty well. I was walking some corn yesterday and I was surprised the dirt was not even sticking to my boots. I’d say that means I’d better get the combine finished up.

We have some beans that are pretty close to ready. I checked some corn yesterday that was planted the 15th of May that is 108-day and it was right at 30% moisture. I did not test any of our 114-day corn planted April 28. We’ll probably shell that first to plant wheat.

We try to shoot to between 30 and 50 acres of wheat for the straw. We don’t like to commit to a ton of acres of wheat. As wet as our ground can get, we are limited to tiled ground for wheat on the home farm. We do not know whether to try to work the ground to get a little better wheat or not this year. The 200-bushel corn stalks can make it hard to get anything out there to plant wheat without plugging it up.

The double-crop beans are green as gras. Last week we noticed bean leaf beetles were eating them up pretty good and there was some frogeye coming in them. We saw the rain in the forecast and we actually — right or wrong — hit them with a late season insecticide and fungicide to try to help them along. They are nice looking beans anywhere from boot to knee high and they are filling pods now. They were planted July 17 and the rain was extremely beneficial.