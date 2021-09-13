Heat quickly pushing crop toward harvest

Share Facebook

John Schumm

We have had a very dry 6 weeks. We had 6 tenths of an inch 10 days ago. Beans are turning fast and corn is really drying down right now. I think the beans will not hit their peak. I think we maybe lost some soybean bushels by due to weight and bean size. The corn is great and drying down fast.

The stalk quality on the corn is tremendous. We are seeing some beans around here that were maybe planted too heavy. They are starting to lean and go down flatter than we like.

We have had a lot of armyworm around here. I have heard of one case where they really tore up a soybean field. They mostly affected people’s grass and some local high school baseball diamonds and football fields. I have not seen where they did any damage in corn or soybeans here locally.

The corn is really getting dented hard and drying down. We have people around here shelling corn already. It is down to 18% moisture to 30% moisture.

In about a week from today I think we’ll be running our early beans. They look really good. They are about 85% defoliated and it is supposed to stay warm. There are some spots out there with a yellow cast that may still be too high in moisture yet. We’ll start with corn just as fast as we can get the beans off. We still have another 10 days until fly free date so we are in good shape for harvest.

We got our rye all cleaned a couple of weeks ago. We are ready to go there and we are going to try to get that on as fast as we can. We are seeing planes flying and I assume they are putting rye on. We have been having a neighbor put ours on with an air seeder when the crops are still green, but we decided not to this fall. It can be sporadic if you put it out there and don’t get any rain for a month. The stand gets hurt really bad. We are going to put it on with a spreader cart as fast as we can spread it with fertilizer. We’ll maybe use a Turbo-Max just to get it covered and hope for a shower.

Ross Black

We really are starting to get dry here. Things are starting to change, but a rain sure would be nice for these double-crop beans. I have some beans I think we’ll run the week after Farm Science Review.

It seems like the corn handled all the disease pretty well and the soybeans stayed pretty clean. We are keeping an eye on our double-crops. There is some frogeye coming on in them. I’m not sure if we’ll end up spraying them or not. We thought about spraying them for a test, but if it stays dry I do not foresee us actually spending any money on them.

We got close to 6 inches of rain in the month of August. We are getting dry now, but those rains in August really helped this crop finish out. It is evident when we get out in the fields. The kernel depth is extremely deep and the rain in August really helped that. We are looking at some pretty good pod counts in the beans too and hopefully big beans and good test weight. The double-crops are knee high and they look very good for being planted on July 16, but some more timely rains would really help us out on those.

We are planning on putting some wheat in this fall. Hopefully we can get a rain or two around the first of October so we can get the planter in the ground. It seems like the past couple of years we have struggled with that because it has been so dry late.

We did have some wind with a couple of those storms, and we’re watching for stalk lodging and ear drop on some of the gravel ground here in the county, especially with a tropical storm coming in from Texas.

Bill Daugherty

These warm temperatures are really cranking things down. We are hoping for some moisture Tuesday night through Thursday. We are going to get started with corn silage today. We don’t want to let things get too dry and then not be able to catch up. We’re going to get started ahead of the game because of this heat. This is about average timing for us to start.

I think there is some really good potential out there for these crops. We had a few dry spells but for the most part we have been blessed with very timely rains. There are a lot of armyworms around the county and surrounding counties. They are getting into hayfields and some yards. We are checking our hayfields pretty aggressively and have not found anything in ours thank goodness. I have heard of really nice alfalfa fields being completely wiped out in 2 or 3 days. We have found some bean leaf beetle, stink bug and grasshopper feeding in the soybeans and we sprayed about 40 acres for that. We are just starting to see a few leaves turn on soybeans.

The hay crop is done. We finished up fourth cutting last week. Everything is in the bunk. We have some nice stands and we could take one more cutting off in October after a frost, but that is always a challenge because on nice days in October you want to be harvesting beans. We are putting some fertilizer on some new seedings today and then we’ll have about everything ready to go into winter.

We only got four cuttings this year and the last couple of years we have gotten five. We had to delay a cutting or two because of Mother Nature, but the rains we got did produce some tonnage. Our quality was not terrible, but not as good as we would have liked. Overall, though, we’re pleased with the amount we have in the bunk.

Don Jackson

We are on the dry side, but we did catch 9 tenths a couple of weeks ago. Other than that we have had a tenth or two every now and then.

The corn I think came through the dry weather. It actually looks like we are in pretty good shape with kernel depth. I am concerned about the beans. I think we lost some pods on the tops of the plants. We have some flat pods too and some pods that maybe just have one bean in them. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when we get out into them. The rain we did have in August definitely helped the beans though, at least to give them a boost.

The crops are coming on fast. We had close to 90 degrees yesterday and some wind and it is supposed to be like that again today. The stalk quality still seems like it is pretty good and will hold up this fall. We have not seen any pest pressure in the crops.

I have been seeing a few guys starting to run around here. The ethanol plants were offering pretty good incentives last week with no-drying costs up to a certain level and shrink only. The way my corn looks I would imagine we’ll get going the middle or end of next week.

I raise a lot of seed beans. We still have a lot of green pods and we need to let those seed beans get good and mature. That is why we usually end up running some corn early.