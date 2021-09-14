HeresToTheFarmer campaign kicks off again with Luke Bryan

Share Facebook

After donating close to 5 million meals across the United States, Bayer will continue its partnership with five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan in 2021 to celebrate America’s farmers and help fight hunger by encouraging use of the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on social media to help families in need.

‘Here’s to the Farmer’ supports Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels to show their gratitude to America’s farmers. For every share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.

Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer from Georgia, has a long-time commitment to the American farmer, launched his annual Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to highlight and celebrate the contributions of America’s farmers. In 2015, Bayer partnered with Luke Bryan and launched its campaign to help fight hunger throughout the country.

“I know the important role farmers play in our everyday lives and understand the hard work it takes for them to help feed America and the world,” Bryan said. “That’s why I’m excited to have this partnership with my friends at Bayer and be able to thank the American farmers for all the hard work they do.”

Food banks have been hit particularly hard over the last year by the pandemic, and Luke Bryan and Bayer feel this year is as important as ever to continue to raise awareness of the growing need and to support food banks across America.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership and important mission with Luke Bryan on the ‘Here’s to The Farmer’ campaign,” said Beth Roden, SVP and Head of Communications for Bayer U.S. “The past year has put a spotlight on the important role of health and nutrition in our lives, and Bayer is proud to do what we can to help those in need.”

One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. From 08/16/2021 to 11/30/2021 Bayer guarantees the financial equivalent of 1,000,000 meals in conjunctionwith the promotion.