Holmes County Home Clean Up

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter
On Saturday September 11th, 16 members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter conducted community service at the Holmes County Home. Members included: Ian Barr, Cora Crilow, Keith Hawkins, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Jimmy Lesiak, Derek Miller, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Hailey Richert, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Miley Snow, Quentin Vehrs, and Gabby Yates. Members trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, removed dead plants, and weedeated to help prepare for the fall benefit auction.