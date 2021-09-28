Members at the County Home. From left to right: front Miley Snow, Cora Crilow, Becca Schuch, Gabby Yates, Andi Schuch, back row from left to right: Ian Barr, Jimmy Lesiak, Bree Pringle, Haley Reicert, Alysa Pringle, Garrett Houin, Jenna Sheldon, Derek Miller, Keith Hawkins, and Quentin Vehrs.

Holmes County Home Clean Up

September 28, 2021 FFA News Leave a comment

By Alysa Pringle, chapter reporter


On Saturday September 11th, 16 members of the West Holmes FFA Chapter conducted community service at the Holmes County Home.  Members included: Ian Barr, Cora Crilow, Keith Hawkins, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Jimmy Lesiak, Derek Miller, Alysa Pringle, Bree Pringle, Hailey Richert, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Miley Snow, Quentin Vehrs, and Gabby Yates. Members trimmed bushes, pulled weeds, removed dead plants, and weedeated to help prepare for the fall benefit auction. 

