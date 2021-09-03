J&M Manufacturing’s right-side unload auger

Share Facebook

For over 30 years J&M has listened to their customers to continuously improve their trusted line of grain carts and provide the features they demand. Once again, J&M has taken the feedback from farmers to create a right-side unload auger on select X-Tended Reach grain carts, further increasing operator visibility and efficiency.

The biggest benefit of a right-side auger is that it makes unloading easier and more comfortable. Tractors are designed with controls and monitors on the right side of the cab. Compared to a traditional left-side auger grain cart, putting the auger on the right side makes it much easier to watch the grain cart unload, use the tractor controls and track monitors at the same time. This reduces the risk for mistakes especially during stressful moments and greatly diminishes the amount of twisting and turning while operating the grain cart.

In addition, tractor seats swivel more to the right than the left. Some tractors swivel up to 32 degrees more to the right making it easier for drivers to turn their seats instead of their bodies to see the auger.

J&M’s right-side unload grain carts use the same design as the X-Tended Reach Series Grain Carts. These are proven, reliable carts currently in use by thousands of farmers throughout the world. J&M’s X-Tended Reach augers provide the best combination of upward, outward and forward reach. Combine that with the added convenience of an auger on the right-side, and the result is a grain cart that is easier to unload than any in the history of farming.

J&M’s new right-side unload augers are available on select models in 2022. For more information, pictures, and video visit jm-inc.com/right-side-auger-grain-carts.html.