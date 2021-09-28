Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Thursday, September 23, members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the District 5 Soils Judging Contest in Shelby County at the Hickory Hill Lakes near Fort Loramie.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Rhylee Eichhorn, Adrien Comer, Violet Hazard, Blake Boggess, Lydia Durst, and Myah Jefferis. The team placed 12 out of 21 teams. Rhylee Eichhorn was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing 30 out of 111 individuals.

The Agriculture/Rural Soils team consisted of Wyatt Black, Connor Maxson, Evan Demmitt, Karley Prosser, Dalton Schreadley, Kat Niswonger, Julia Couser, and Cora Moore. The team placed 8 out of 32 teams. Wyatt Black was the high individual from Miami East placing 6 out 206 contestants.

The contest consisted of evaluating three soils pit for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture and structure. Also, the contestants took a written test and answered questions from the soil survey.

Previously, the teams had competed at the Miami County Soils Career Development Event coordinated by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District. Participants included on the Urban Team Rhylee Eichhorn, Lydia Durst and Myah Jefferis. On the Rural Team were Wyatt Black, Julia Couser, and Karley Prosser.