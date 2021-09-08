Miami East-MVCTC September FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

The September 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Chloe Gump. She is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Kevin and Janet Gump of Fletcher.

Chloe had a successful 2021 Miami County Fair where she exhibited the Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs and Champion Miami County Born and Raised Market Lamb. Additionally, she was the Champion Sheep Showman of Showman and Reserve in the King of the Ring Overall Showmanship Competition. Chloe’s Supervised Agricultural Experience program is market lambs. She has participated in the Ag Biotechnology, Livestock Evaluation, Food Science and Technology, Wildlife Management, and Grain Merchandising Career Development Events.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.