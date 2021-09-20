More warm, dry weather pushing crop progress

Share Facebook

Another warm, dry week facilitated grain dry down in those fields that had matured, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Both topsoil and subsoil moisture levels fell again last week due to above average temperatures and below average rainfall. Temperatures for the week ending Sept. 19 were 8.2 degrees above normal. The State averaged 0.38 inches of rain, 0.43 inches below normal. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork.

Early corn and soybean harvest began in earnest under favorable conditions. Moisture levels were good in this early harvested grain; most required little time in the dryer. Large scale harvest was anticipated to begin in about a week in most areas. Corn silage harvest continued. Corn and soybeans remained in good shape going into harvest. Seventy-four percent of Ohio corn was rated in good to excellent condition, up 4 points from last week. Hay and pasture needed precipitation for regrowth. Army worms continued to be problematic in some hay fields. A few wheat producers took advantage of the favorable weather to prepare and plant fields last week.