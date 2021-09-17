Mowrystown FFA members participate in Highland County Fair

Share Facebook

By Lydia Carr, chapter reporter

The Highland County Fair in the Sheep Barn was a year to remember for some Mowrystown FFA members. There are two members I would like to specifically mention, these two young ladies are phenomenal in the show ring and in the classroom as well. The first exhibitor I would like to mention is Jessie Saterfield. This year Jessie won 3rd place overall in the Lamb Show.

This next young lady had an astonishing year in the ring. Chandra Hill is the Mowrystown FFA Co- Vice President and has worked her tail off with multiple animals, but her main love is Sheep.

To start off with, in showmanship, Chandra won Grand Champion! Next, she was Champion Showman of Showman which is a huge accomplishment for her. In the breeding show, she was Reserve Champion Hampshire, and Champion Crossbred. Wow, is the correct word to use for Chandra this year at the Highland County Fair. Not to mention, in skillathon she was the 17 year old Sheep Outstanding Market Exhibitor.

This year was a phenomenal year for both of these Mowrystown FFA members.

