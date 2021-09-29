Nelson named Farm Bureau senior organization director

Share Facebook

Chip Nelson of Circleville has been named senior organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and will serve members in Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway and Ross counties. He will work with the county Farm Bureaus to address issues important to members and their communities.

Nelson began his Ohio Farm Bureau career 26 years ago as an organization director in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties and most recently was director of field and volunteer development with the organization. He received his bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College, where he majored in agriculture and education.

Prior to joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation staff, Nelson taught agriculture education and served as an FFA advisor. He also served as the farm director for a small market radio station.

Nelson is a member of Pickaway County Farm Bureau, and he and his wife, Charla, have two adult children and one grandchild. They attend services at Madison Christian Church in Groveport.