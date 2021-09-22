New Case IH VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool 🎙

Share Facebook

Available for fall 2022, the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool from Case IH offers simple, variable gang angle adjustments, allowing producers to meet the soil management needs of any field with greater flexibility and precision. With adjustments that can be performed on the go and a rugged, durable design built to withstand tough conditions, this vertical tillage tool is ideal for mixed farms and small to midsize grain operations. The VT-Flex 435 is available in widths 11 to 25 feet.

“This addition to the Case IH lineup is designed with the agronomic features needed to match a wide variety of soil management requirements,” said Chris Lursen, Case IH tillage marketing manager. “Whether a producer is looking to size residue and preserve soils — or mix even the most stubborn crop residue — effective field preparation is made simple with fast, easy gang angle adjustments.”

Agronomic flexibility is a core design feature of the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool, which helps producers achieve optimal field conditions with simple, variable gang angle adjustments. Gang angles are mechanically or hydraulically adjustable from zero to 12 degrees to match the operator’s desired field finish — spring or fall. From the tractor cab, operators can adjust the front gangs independently from the rear gangs to further vary residue coverage and field finish. Additionally, 20-inch, shallow-concavity fluted blades help cut residue at shallow gang angles, cutting and mixing residue with soil for faster breakdown.

“We’re hearing that producers are looking to vary their residue coverage between seasons or accommodate conservation tillage practices. The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool allows just that,” Lursen said. “One-degree gang angles allow for efficient slicing of residue, while more aggressive angles up to 12 degrees allow for variable levels of residue mixing.”

The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool is equipped with a TigerPaw Crumbler that is designed to produce uniform clod sizing and residue distribution for an optimal field finish. A standard walking tandem design on the main frame and wings provides balance and stability, reducing soil compaction while providing optimal depth control.

Making the most of time spent in the field is an important consideration for producers — which is why the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool is designed to maximize in-field productivity. With optional hydraulic gang angle adjustments (available on 15- to 25-foot models), operators can seamlessly adjust tillage tool settings from the cab while continuing to cover acres at speeds of 6 to 9 mph.

With 1- to 4-inch depth capabilities, the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool offers single-point hydraulic depth control for quick and easy adjustments in a variety of field conditions. A front T–hitch design allows for tight, efficient turning when space is at a premium. Transport widths of 13 feet 7 inches enable operators to get from field to field faster and with ease.

“We know producers need to make frequent adjustments to meet changing field conditions, and making those adjustments on the go is just one way this new Case IH tillage tool helps operators optimize their time,” Lursen said.

The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool is built tough to work hard season after season. The machine is equipped with 20-inch Earth Metal VT wave blades designed to stand up to tough conditions with maximum durability, while flat, crimped blade centers create exceptional blade strength.

Case IH has incorporated a number of durability features on the VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool that are common and proven on other Case IH vertical tillage tools. Rugged cast-iron nodular spools and large arbor bolts make for greater durability, and the TigerPaw Crumbler roller features a proven spring down pressure design with formed bars to add strength under any conditions. Additionally, a powder coat paint finish provides greater resistance to impact, scratching, fading and in-field wear and tear.

“Producers can rest easy knowing that everything from the blades to the bolts have been designed to withstand the toughest conditions and deliver the best return on investment,” Lursen said.

The VT-Flex 435 vertical tillage tool is available in five configurations — 11, 15, 20, 23 or 25 feet — to match the needs of a range of operations and tractor horsepower requirements (65 to 250 horsepower). For more information, contact a local Case IH dealer or visit www.caseih.com.